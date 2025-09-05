<p>One of the biggest Kannada blockbusters of 2025, <em>Su from So</em>, is all set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar from September 5. Originally released on July 25, the film grew steadily into a sleeper hit, thanks to positive word of mouth and critical acclaim.</p><p>While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that JioHotstar has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights and will premiere the movie on their platform on September 5. This news has left fans eagerly waiting, with some speculating that the film might drop later in the evening, making it a treat for Thiruvonam and Eid-E-Milad.</p>.Fresh OTT releases you can’t miss on JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 & others.<p><em>Su from So</em> not only connected well with the audiences but also joined the prestigious Rs100 crore club, ultimately ending its theatrical run with over Rs 120 crore at the box office. The film received immense love across the board and stood tall among other major releases like <em>Saiyaara</em>, <em>Mahavatar Narasimha</em> and <em>F1</em>.</p>.<p><em>Su from So</em> has struck a chord with audiences, finding popularity not just in Karnataka but also other states, along with a decent craze in the international market. Its heartfelt emotions and humour have connected well with the audience. The film has been written and directed by Tulu artist J P Thuminad and produced by actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty.</p>.Kannada blockbuster ‘Su from So’ wins over Ajay Devgn, movie all set for Hindi reboot?.<p>Starring Shaneel Gowtham, JP Tuminad, Prakash Tuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramadas, and Sandhya Arekere, <em>Su from So</em> is a heartwarming comedy that brings the soul of a Dakshina Kannada village life to the screen, filled with relatable humor and cultural richness.</p>