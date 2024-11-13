Home
entertainment

Subhash Ghai announces 'Aitraaz' sequel on film's 20th anniversary

In his post, the producer recalled how Priyanka was initially doubtful about playing the role of Sonia.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 12:39 IST

Comments
Published 13 November 2024, 12:39 IST
