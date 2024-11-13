Subhash Ghai announces 'Aitraaz' sequel on film's 20th anniversary

<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/subhash-ghai">Subhash Ghai</a> on Wednesday announced <em>Aitraaz 2</em>, a follow-up to his 2004 film on its 20th release anniversary.</p><p><em>Aitraaz</em>, starring<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar"> Akshay Kumar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-chopra">Priyanka Chopra Jonas</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kareena-kapoor-khan">Kareena Kapoor Khan</a>, was a romantic thriller which hit the screens on November 12, 2004. The romantic thriller film was directed by Abbas–Mustan.</p><p>Ghai, who produced the film via his banner Mukta Arts, said the script of the sequel is ready.</p>.Disha Patani says Korean content borrows a lot from Bollywood.<p>"Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work. Just wait n watch. @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas (sic)" he wrote on Instagram.</p><p>In his post, the producer recalled how Priyanka was initially doubtful about playing the role of Sonia, who accuses her former lover and junior colleague Raj (Akshay) of sexual harassment.</p><p>"BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced by Mukta arts."</p><p>"When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence..." Ghai said.</p><p><em>Aitraaz</em> also starred <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amrish-puri">Amrish Puri</a>, Annu Kapoor, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paresh-rawal">Paresh Rawal</a>, Upasana Singh, and Vivek Shauq.</p>