'Succession' fame actor Jihae joins 'Dune: Prophecy'

According to Variety, Jihae will play Reverend Mother Kasha, described as ''the Emperor's own Truthsayer and confidant. Reverend Mother Kasha occupies a position of great influence in the Imperium. But when a new challenge leads her to question the Sisterhood's intentions, she finds her role increasingly difficult to navigate.''

The series, previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood, is set up at HBO Max and hails from Legendary Television.