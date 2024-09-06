Sudhir Mishra on 'IC 814: Kandahar Hijack' row: Won't find more patriotic Indian than Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi: It is hard to find a more patriotic Indian than Anubhav Sinha and he has made the story of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack with a lot of thought, says veteran director Sudhir Mishra, dismissing the controversy surrounding the series.

Sinha's show, which dramatises the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, has triggered a row after a section of viewers objected to the Hindu code names of the terrorists, contending that distortion of their real identities amounted to misrepresentation of historical events.

Netflix updated the opening disclaimer of the show to include both real and code names of the hijackers after the controversy.