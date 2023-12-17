Sunny Deol says 'Gadar 2' helped him connect with newer audience: They are now seeing my older films

The Anil Sharma directorial, which hit the screens in August, turned out to be a surprise hit of the year with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide gross box office collection, much like its predecessor 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2001.