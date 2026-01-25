Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sunny Deol's fans arrive to theatres on tractors for 'Border 2'

'Border 2' is helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 07:32 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSunny Deol

Follow us on :

Follow Us