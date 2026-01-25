<p>New Delhi: Fans of Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunny-deol">Sunny Deol </a>couldn't contain their excitement after the release of the eagerly awaited film <em>Border 2 </em>and were spotted arriving at theatres on tractors, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on screen.</p>.<p>In videos circulating on social media, people are seen driving tractors as they arrive at theatres, some holding <em>Border 2</em> posters and flags.</p>.<p>The film, which was released in theatres across the country on Friday, is a sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster <em>Border</em>, which was directed by J P Dutta.It revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force.</p>.'Border 2' collects Rs 32.10 crore on day one, exhibitors expect Rs 150 crore weekend.<p><em>Border 2</em> is helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.</p>.<p>The film earned Rs 32.10 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day of its release.</p>.<p><em>Border 2 </em>is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. </p>