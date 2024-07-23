Suriya Birthday Treat: Green Studio drops 'Fire' from 'Kanguva'

Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva stands as one of the year's most ambitious projects, with a budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, surpassing many high-profile films. Filmed across seven countries and various Indian regions, the film captures the essence of the prehistoric era. Its grandeur is further enhanced by collaborations with Hollywood experts in action and cinematography, ensuring some of the most spectacular visuals in Indian cinema.

Among the film’s highlights is a massive war sequence featuring over 10,000 extras, showcasing the project's scale and ambition. The meticulous planning and execution make Kanguva a spectacle eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide.

Studio Green has teamed up with top distribution houses to ensure Kanguva reaches a global audience. Set for release on October 10, 2024, the film's premiere is poised to be a landmark event in cinema. As the release date approaches, fans and film enthusiasts are excited to experience Suriya’s powerful performance and the cinematic marvel that Kanguva is set to be.