Sushant Singh death probe: Mumbai Police quiz YRF's casting director

  • Jun 27 2020, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 17:50 ist
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Credit: Reuters Photo

Police are questioning a casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF) at Bandra police station here in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Saturday.

Police are probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression who was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

The casting director, Shanoo Sharma, reached the police station in afternoon after she was summoned by the police.

"Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, is being questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days, another official said.

Sharma is one of the popular casting directors in Bollywood who had reportedly spotted talents like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vani Kapoor to name a few for Yash Raj Films, sources said.

She had worked with the deceased Rajput in YRF's "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!".

Days after Rajput was found hanging, YRF handed over copies of the contract signed between him and the production house.

Police have so far recorded statements of 24 persons in the case, the official said.

