Sushant Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 13:25 ist

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput’s spokesperson, the actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

