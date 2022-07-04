Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' to return with Season 3

Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' to return with Season 3

Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 16:04 ist
Actor Sushmita Sen. Credit: Handout Photo

Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series Aarya is set to return for third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.

The International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza.

Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

"Aarya season 3 in development. Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement," the post read.

The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej’s possible involvement in an illegal drug racket.

The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Aarya was nominated in the best drama category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, where it was bested by Israeli thriller series Tehran

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sushmita Sen
aarya
Ram Madhvani
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 