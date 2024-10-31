Home
entertainment

Tabu dazzles at New York premiere of 'Dune: Prophecy' in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

Based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune: The Sisterhood, the series will see the popular Indian actor in a recurring role.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:58 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:58 IST
Entertainment NewsTabudune

