Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tamil film Maharaja to be released in China on November 29

This is the first Indian cinema to be screened for Chinese audiences after the normalisation of ties between the two countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 10:00 IST
India NewsEntertainmentChinaFilmTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us