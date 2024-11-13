Home
entertainment

Taron Egerton joins Charlize Theron in action movie 'Apex'

Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur, known for films such as 'Beast', 'Adrift', will direct the movie, touted as a 'Free Solo'-meets-'Silence of the Lambs' story.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:18 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:18 IST
