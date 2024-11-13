Taron Egerton joins Charlize Theron in action movie 'Apex'

<p>Los Angeles: British actor Taron Egerton will feature alongside Hollywood star Charlize Theron in the upcoming action movie <em>Apex</em>.</p><p>Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur, known for films such as <em>Beast</em>, <em>Adrift, 2 Guns and Everest</em>, will direct the movie, touted as a <em>Free Solo</em>-meets-<em>Silence of the Lambs</em> story.</p><p>According to entertainment news outlet <em>Deadline</em>, Jeremy Robbins penned the script, about a rock climber who finds herself being hunted in the wild.</p><p>Theron will produce the project along with Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono and AJ Dix through their newly launched company.</p>.Is Avneet Kaur part of Tom Cruise’s 'Mission Impossible'? What we know so far!.<p>Kormakur will back the movie through his RVK productions alongside Ian Bryce as well as Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment.</p><p>Egerton, who broke out on the big-screen with Matthew Vaughn’s <em>Kingsman</em> movies, recently wrapped production on <em>Firebug</em>, an Apple TV+ series. He will also be seen in the thriller movie <em>Carry On.</em></p>