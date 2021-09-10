‘Thalaivii’ releases in theatres: Will Kangana Ranaut-starrer emerge as a box office success?

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie Thalaivii hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of her die-hard fans. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs as it is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a cult figure in her own right. So, will the biopic—shot in Hindi and Tamil—be able to set the box office on fire? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths: Kangana's star power

Kangana gave strong proof of star power when her magnum opus Manikarnika made a fair impact at the box office, exceeding expectations. The National Award winner’s popularity as a performer is likely to help Thalaivii open to a good response in the Hindi markets. Similarly, the mere fact that the flick is based on the life of ‘Amma’ should help its Tamil version garner attention in the South Indian markets.

Arvind Swami, who plays MGR in the movie, has revived his career with well-received films such as Thani Oruvan and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. His association with Thalaivii is likely to work in its favour.

Weaknesses: More Tamil-centric

The film will deal with key moments from Tamil cinema’s glorious past and highlight their impact on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. Aspects such as the link between cinema and politics and Jayalalithaa’s relationship with MGR may appeal more to the Tamil crowd than the Hindi audience. Moreover, the Teri Aankhon Mein song--an important part of the promotions-- caters more to those fond of 'classy' melodies rather than the 'Gen Y' crowd.

Opportunities: Tamil industry regaining its mojo

The Tamil film industry regained its mojo when Vijay’s Master and the Karthi-starrer Sulthan emerged as big hits at the box office despite the Covid-19 situation. Thalaivii might exceed expectations if this trend holds. The Hindi version too is likely to get decent traction in the markets where it has been released as it is the biggest Bollywood film to hit the screens this week. Moreover, the biggie has received positive reviews, indicating that the word of mouth will be positive.

Threats: Issues in Hindi version's release

The Hindi version of the Thalaivii has not been released by most multiplexes due to the limited gap between its theatrical and OTT release. The film may also face competition from the Hollywood biggies F9 and Shang Chi in urban centres