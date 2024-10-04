Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Thalapathy 69: Vijay's final film's pooja over, movie to go on floor tomorrow in Payyanur

Anticipation for the film is soaring, with Vijay confirming that this will be his final appearance before he dedicates himself fully to politics.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 06:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 06:47 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingpooja hegdeh vinoth

Follow us on :

Follow Us