Thalapathy 69: Vijay's final film's pooja over, movie to go on floor tomorrow in Payyanur

<p>The highly anticipated <em>Thalapathy 69</em> officially began today with a movie mahurat ceremony in Chennai. The pooja was an intimate yet grand event, attended exclusively by the cast and crew.</p><p>Thalapathy Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and star of the film, greeted everyone and had a short formal meeting with the cast and crew before heading to the set.</p>.Vijay becomes highest-paid actor in India. Here’s how much he charged for 'Thalapathy 69'.<p>A source close to the production said, “The <em>Thalapathy 69</em> pooja went smoothly, and the pooja is now over. The film is progressing as scheduled, with shooting starting tomorrow. Thalapathy fans can expect a glimpse of pooja ceremony by this evening.”</p><p>The makers also teased Thalapathy fans with a post on X, from his last outing <em>Greatest of All Time</em>.</p>.<p>Filming for <em>Thalapathy 69</em> officially starts tomorrow with a sizzling dance number <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/pooja-hegde-to-reunite-with-thalapathy-vijay-for-his-69th-film-3216580">featuring</a> Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. A massive set has been constructed in Payyanur, Kerala for the song's shoot.</p><p>In September, the makers made the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/thalapathy-69-makers-release-heartfelt-video-for-vijay-fans-before-major-announcement-3190176">official announcement</a>, tentatively titled <em>Thalapathy 69</em>, with more details to be revealed soon. Anticipation for the film is soaring, with Vijay confirming that this will be his final appearance before he dedicates himself fully to politics.</p>.<p>Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the movie is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. H Vinoth directs the film and features Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.</p>