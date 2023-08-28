Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut in showbiz

Jason's family is renowned for their longstanding contributions to Tamil Cinema and has seen generations of success under the guidance of grandfather SA Chandrasekhar and father Vijay, both trailblazers in the field.

After completing his studies, Jason went to Toronto Film School to learn about filmmaking and has a deep deep passion for the subject. He has already written and directed a project titled Pull The Trigger.

The news sent shockwaves of excitement and well-wishes poured in from the entertainment industry and Thalapathy fans worldwide.

Fans also expressed joy on social media.