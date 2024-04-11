Thalapathy Vijay's 'The Greatest Of All Time' release date announced!

The makers of the much-awaited film The Greatest Of All Time starring actor and politician Vijay have finally lifted the curtain on its official release date.
On the auspicious day of Eid, they announced that their most-awaited film will hit theatres on September 5, 2024. The makers decided to release the movie on the auspicious day 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.
Director Venkat Prabhu took to his social media handles to share the release date. Along with a new poster, he wrote;
“Eid vaazhthukaludan.. vinayaga chathurthi ku varrom #TheGreatestOfAllTime from SEPTEMBER 5th!! Namma #Thalapathy ku #WhistlePodu. (sic)
With eager anticipation building up among Thalapathy fans and cinema lovers, the revelation marks a significant milestone in the journey towards unveiling this 'Time Travel' masterpiece.
With the release date now firmly set, the countdown to witnessing this spectacle on the big screen has officially begun.
Billed as an action entertainer, The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan and Jairam. The music for this project will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The movie is said to be largely based on the Will Smith starter Gemini Man (2019).
(Published 11 April 2024, 08:03 IST)