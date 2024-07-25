'Thangalaan' makers set to host a grand event at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

The makers of Vikram-starrer Thangalaan are preparing to host a spectacular event at the historic Kolar Gold Fields. The ambitious project by Pa. Ranjith aims to blend the rich narrative of Thangalaan with the enchanting backdrop of Kolar's heritage.
The movie delves into the history of Kolar's legendary gold mines, telling a story filled with history, courage, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.
According to a close source, the production team has planned a grand event at the Kolar Gold Fields, where the narrative of the film belongs.
"The makers of Thangalaan are organizing a grand event at the Kolar Gold Fields, where the narrative of the film is rooted. The event promises an unparalleled celebration of creativity and culture," the source revealed.
This upcoming event at Kolar Gold Fields will not only celebrate the film but also showcase the enduring spirit of creativity and the vibrancy of Indian storytelling. With captivating performances reflecting Thangalaan's essence and immersive exhibitions highlighting the production’s craftsmanship, the event is set to captivate and inspire.
As excitement builds for this grand spectacle featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, all eyes are on Kolar Gold Fields, where Thangalaan’s story will be brought to life against a backdrop of historical significance and future promise.
Thangalaan, also starring Malavika Mohanan, is slated for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Published 25 July 2024, 08:40 IST