<p>The makers of the epic war drama, <em>The Battle of Shatrughat</em>, unveiled the movie's motion poster. Helmed by Shahid Kazmi and written by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi, the movie stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank and Siddharth Nigam in crucial roles. The movie promises to be a spectacle of love, war, valour and drama.</p><p>The motion poster shows Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank in a moment of love, holding hands against a scenic landscape. While Aarushi is decked up in a heavy royal ensemble, Gurmeet is clad in a warrior outfit, setting the perfect combination of the film’s flavour. </p>.<p>The soulful background score adds a layer of emotion to the setup, and the audience is eager to know what's more to be unveiled from this ambitious project.</p><p>Talking about his experience, Gurmeet says, “The Battle of Shatrughat' is our labour of love, and I'm thrilled to dive into this genre. It's an entirely new space for me, and it feels like homecoming to return with the costume drama. The film is a perfect blend of love, war, historical elements, and drama - and I'm quite excited to unveil our motion poster. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this spectacle on the big screens.”</p><p><em>The Battle of Shatrughat</em> also stars a substantial supporting cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad and Zarina Wahab. With Shahid Kazmi at the helm and production by PY Media, Hill Crest Motions and Shahid Kazmi Films, the film is poised to bring a historic war to life. </p><p>Darshan Bhagwandas Kamwal adds to the film’s grandeur by helming the costume and styling department, ensuring to bring authentic period detail in every frame. <em>The Battle of Shatrughat</em> is currently on floors, and the motion poster has set the tone for the film’s much-anticipated release.</p>