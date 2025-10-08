Menu
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

They have won it 'for the development of metal–organic frameworks.'
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:21 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 10:21 IST
World newsNobel Prizechemistry

