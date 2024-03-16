The boldly astringent music of Vijaya Bhaskar

It is difficult to pick from an oeuvre so vast, but it is important to remember that Vijaya Bhaskar was as comfortable in art-house films as he was in big, commercially mounted films. When P Lankesh made ‘Ellindalo Bandavaru’ (1980), Vijaya Bhaskar used just four instruments to create the songs. ‘Ellidde illi tanka’ and ‘Kempaadavo ella’ are examples of how he could create simple melodies with a bare minimum orchestra. SPB was so impressed by the results that he fell at Vijaya Bhaskar’s feet after the recording, according to his assistant Prakash. Vijaya Bhaskar was also Malayalam auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s favourite composer, and scored music for three of his films.