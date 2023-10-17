'The Buckingham Murders': Poster of Hansal Mehta's film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan released

Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders has left an indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience.

While the film received recognition at the global level, the makers unveiled the first official poster unveiling the first look of its lead -- Kareena Kapoor Khan -- in a unique role!

Absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official poster of The Buckingham Murders has truly accelerated the excitement of the audience to watch the film.

The poster shows Kareena Kapoor Khan caught by two cops. The actress will be essaying a strong character -- that of a detective and a mother.