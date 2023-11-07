'The Crown' coaches share how actors portray the royals

London: With the final season of The Crown about to launch, focusing on Princess Diana's final days in the early episodes, the show's performance coaches have lifted the lid on how the cast perfect their portrayals.

As part of the research for the Netflix royal drama, William Conacher said he and cast members watched footage of the British royals with no volume to capture their mannerisms.

“First thing I say is nobody needs to do an impression and I don't believe anybody ever has on this show," Conacher, the supervising dialect coach, told Reuters.

"It's more about analysing what the face does, what the mouth does, what the head does, and then letting your voice come through that shape."

It is a strategy that has paid off. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who have played Queen Elizabeth at different periods of her life, have both picked up awards for their performances.