'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to scoop the trophy.
The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.
Earlier, two entries were set in India - Smile Pinki and Period. End Of Sentence, won Oscars for Documentary Short. Monga was the executive producer on Period.
