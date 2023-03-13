'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 13 2023, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 07:43 ist
Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves (L) and Indian film producer Guneet Monga (R) accept the Oscar for Best Short Subject Documentary for "The Elephant Whisperers". Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to scoop the trophy.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier, two entries were set in India - Smile Pinki and Period. End Of Sentence, won Oscars for Documentary Short. Monga was the executive producer on Period.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

The Elephant Whisperers
Oscars
Academy Awards
Entertainment News
Hollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

 