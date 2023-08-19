The emerging world of Dalit experience

In the Kannada film ‘Kantara’ (2022), Shiva boldly walks across the threshold of the landlord’s house, and sits across him at the dining table to challenge him, but he finally turns into a daiva to fight the system. This is also the limitation of the film. There is violence here but it is not caused by humans. Towards the end, justice is served because the characters fear a superhuman (daiva) power. In the Telugu film, ‘Love Story’ (2021), the protagonist Revanth trying to run away from the system, turns rebellious. But Narasimhan’s accidental death towards the end doesn’t justify his ‘chosen’ path of violence.