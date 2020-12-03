The experience is going to stay: Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting for ‘Naxalbari’ amid Covid-19 pandemic

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says that shooting for Zee5’s web series Naxalbari amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a ‘thrilling’ and challenging experience. Speaking to DH, he adds that filming action/combat sequences was quite difficult as social distancing is not possible during such scenes.

“That experience is going to stay with me as it was more thrilling than the show itself. There was paranoia and fear all around. Everything had to be sanitised,” says the star.

Naxalbari, touted to be a thriller, revolves around what happens when Naxals attack the convoy of an influential politician. Rajeev says that the show does not have political undertones even though it introduced him to the ‘world of Naxals’.

“The current script does not deal with the issue in detail. It is not tilted towards any side and is presented in a matter-of-fact way,” he says.

Khandelwal says that he was unable to prepare for the role the way he wanted as the entire cast and crew was changed due to the Covid-19 lockdown

“The show was ultimately shot with those who were in Goa at that time. I could not prepare much but managed to retain the original look,” adds the actor.

Khandelwal began his acting career in the TV industry and rose to fame with Kahiin to Hoga. He went on to star in Left Right Left and CID, emerging as a popular name on the small screen. He impressed fans with Haq Se, which marked his digital debut. Khandelwal went on to deliver solid performances in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and Marzi.

The actor feels that it would be premature to comment on the impact of streaming platforms on TV but adds that change is inevitable.

“These are hypothetical discussions. Changes happen every 10-15 years. The TV audience is shrinking but we cannot predict the future,” says Khandelwal

Khandelwal, who made his Bollywood debut with Aamir, once received a compliment from actor-politician Paresh Rawal. He says that the Soorarai Pottru star once came up to him and introduced himself.

“I just did not know how to react or what to say when I met him,” adds the actor.