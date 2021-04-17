'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' web series episode 5 review: The two troubled men

The penultimate episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally clears the air on a number of things brought up in the previous episodes and offers a measure of closure to some of the characters involved.

On the other hand, it also plunges two of its central characters into a sort of pit, emotionally and mentally.

The two men are, of course, Sam and John. While Sam continues to struggle with the legacy of the shield and the painful question of becoming a Black Captain America, John, who went into a serum-induced rage and murdered a man after his partner was killed - staining the shield in the process - is the more startling of the two. It's almost painful to watch this shining young man who tried to do his best fall so low.

The episode also offers a greater sense of direction to Bucky, who has so far been mostly meandering with Sam on a mission to unravel the truth behind the Flag Smasher. His encounter with the Dora Milaje in the previous episode, and a touching talk with Sam about moving on may finally give rise to the 'White Wolf' title bestowed upon him by the Wakandans.

Lying beyond these big character arcs lie the smaller stories, such as Isaiah, who suffered disproportionate retribution for trying to be like Captain America - only Black. "No self-respecting Black man would want to be Captain America," he tells Sam, and though he lays bare his painful past, it is those words that hit close to home in this series where racism has been a storytelling cornerstone.

The episode also introduces a certain character who seems to understand a "legal gray area" on who actually owns the shield - and this one, in particular, may well lead to disastrous consequences later on, particularly with what appears to be John's obsession with the shield as an object of power, rather than a symbol of hope.