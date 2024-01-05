The grim heartbeat propelling 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Although Ernest's voice-over pauses during the robbery, it only fully ends when he and Mollie are at an outdoor christening, a nod at the life and the children they will soon make together. The strange heartbeat, though, continues as Ernest drives Mollie to her house, bringing the sequence full circle. This time, though, he walks Mollie to her front door, where she stops to give him the Stetson before they enter the house, where her mother is. Before they do, he puts on the hat. It's preposterously large. It's also a near-match for the pale 10-gallon hat that the John B. Stetson Co. custom made for the silent-film star Tom Mix, a Hollywood hero who helped popularize the country's romantic myth of itself that Scorsese furiously dismantles in this brilliant movie shot by shot, scene by scene, heartbeat by heartbeat.