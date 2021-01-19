The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, musicians Sanjay Sugumaran and Nithin John Francis from Sugar Shot Films and Dusk & Dawn Productions talk about their latest music video which is a Ritviz Mashup and the challenges that musicians face

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, and welcome to the DH radio. This is Ahmed, Shariff. And lately, I think you've heard about this new song. It's called Ritviz mashup. I'm joined by the team. Nithin and Sanjay Sugumaran from Sugar Short films and dusk and dawn productions. Hi, Nithin and Sanjay. Welcome to DH radio.

Nithin: Hey

Sanjay: Hi!

Nithin: Too much energy for me...

Ahmed: I think that's what we want: positivity everywhere for 2021. So that's great. Okay, my first question to both of you happen to both of you is like, can you tell us about the people who are involved in this project?

Sanjay: Alright, so first of all, there is this guy called Raheal Roy Thomas. Raheal and I, Sanjay Sugumaran said to that initial idea about, you know, to do something about it, and then we roped in this acapella group called no Treble. And then sugar short films came into the picture. So that's when everything elevated to a different level. So it was like the entire set was, you know, it started off as a very small plan. And then, you know, started building up piling up and you know, turned out to be something that, you know, none of us expected...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.