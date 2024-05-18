Telangana State EAPCET results declared

In the engineering stream, 2,40,618 students had appeared for the examination and 1,80,424 of them have qualified (74.98 per cent) for admission. While 1,42,716 male candidates took the exam in the stream, 1,06,162 (74.38 per cent) of them qualified. A total of 97,902 female candidates appeared for the test and 74,262 (75.85 per cent) qualified.