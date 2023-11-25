The paradoxical use of Bhakti poetry in Sandeep Vanga films

‘Kabir Singh’ believes in the idea of love, where he seems to be the owner of his partner and acts in such ways. He chooses the partner; he pushes himself into her life, and there is hardly any complaining from her side. She is not given the agency to be in touch with her reality. Seeing the film open up with a boundless idea of love and then moving to a version that is skewed with various hyper-masculine notions, it feels like a complete disjoint from the spirit of Bhakti. Kabir Singh and Sant Kabir can never coincide. If Kabir Singh were to internalise the essence of Bhakti poetry, he would cease to be the way he is.