The Raja Saab FDFS Review: Sankranti festivities sour as Prabhas’ horror-fantasy opens to ‘torturous’ comments
Supporters hailed the film as the perfect festive blockbuster to kick-start their Makar Sankranti celebrations. However, the initial euphoria turned to bitter disappointment as the movie unfolded into a visual and narrative 'torture.'
#TheRajaSaab Review: A promising horror-fantasy premise and an energetic Prabhas after a long tume kept the hopes alive, but a messy screenplay, dated commercial elements, uneven VFX and length of the film dull the impact. Thaman’s music supports, yet the execution falls short.…
#TheRajaSaab - Prabhas looks so Dull & Unenergetic with Poor Makeup. Glamour Heroines. Thaman’s Music ok. Bad CGI & Low Prodn Quality. Poor 1st Hlf & Clumpsy 2nd. Title Card & Opening Seq Gud. Pathetic Love Track. Palace Comedy Scenes give some relief. Too Lengthy & Boring. SKIP!