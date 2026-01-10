Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Karnataka govt issues notification for Greater Mysuru City Corporation

The official order was issued on Friday, a step taken from an administrative point of view. It has been said that this will be applicable from the day it is published in the Karnataka Gazette.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 21:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us