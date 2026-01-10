<p>Mysuru: There is good news for the people of Mysuru, with the government issuing an official order merging the 341.44 sq km of jurisdiction of the municipal councils, town panchayats and village panchayats into the Mysuru City Corporation and renaming it as ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’.</p><p>The official order was issued on Friday, a step taken from an administrative point of view. It has been said that this will be applicable from the day it is published in the Karnataka Gazette.</p>.Let Mysuru become startup laboratory: Former chairman of ISRO.<p>With this, the area of the corporation, which was 86.31 sq km, has been expanded to 341.44 sq km. This is estimated to add an additional Rs 2.7 lakh people to the corporation's area, in addition to the population of 11.46 lakh.</p><p>The Government of Karnataka has issued a notification in the official gazette dated 08/01/2026, on the proposal of the Governor of Karnataka, for the purpose of administration and development having regard to the population of such area is not less than three lakhs; the density of population in such area is not less than three thousand inhabitants to one square kilometer of area; the revenue generated for local administration from such area from tax and non-tax sources in the year of the last preceding census is not less than rupees six crore per annum or a sum calculated at the rate of rupees two hundred per capita per annum, whichever is higher; the percentage of employment in non-agricultural activities is not less than fifty per cent of the total employment.</p><p>The notification is published for the information of the public. If there are any objections or suggestions in this regard, they can be submitted in writing to the Director, Directorate of Municipal Administration, 9th Floor, V V Tower, Bengaluru, within 30 days from publication of this notification in the official gazette. Notification will be taken up for final consideration after the mentioned period of 30 days.</p>