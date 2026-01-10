Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

India's Gen Z went where the music took them, literally!

It says that 71 per cent of the youth visited a city for the first time because of a concert; 36% begin organising trips as soon as an event is announced
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 21:06 IST
India NewslifestyleTourismMusictravelAirbnbTrendingGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us