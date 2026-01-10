<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/music">Music</a> has become a powerful force in influencing travel decisions and choices among the Indian youth. As the concert dates roll in, they tend to choose options that embody both experiencing culture and enjoying fests.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airbnb">Airbnb</a>'s 'Experience-Led Travel Insights' reveals that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen Z</a> are increasingly planning trips around festivals and concerts, seeing gigs as an opportunity to explore new cities, intertwining exploration and euphony. </p><p>The report revealed that 62 per cent of Gen Z plans trips music-led in 2026, and 36 per cent begin organising trips as soon as an event is announced.</p>.A decade of bridging Karnatik with global influences.<p>The report said that 71 per cent of the youth visited a city for the first time because of a concert. The impact went beyond the performance, as 65 per cent chose to stay near event venues, 53 per cent prolonged their trips to explore local culture and neighbourhood venues, and 70 per cent preferred to travel with friends or groups. </p><p>On an average, Gen Z spent Rs 51,000 per concert-trip. Travel choices were heavily driven by experiences, not seasons or long weekends, contrary to what one may believe. </p>.<p>About 40 per cent were willing to travel abroad to attend concerts. Some of the top regions included USA (48 per cent), Europe (45 per cent), and Asia (46 per cent). </p><p>Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said, "At Airbnb, we're seeing how concert tourism is opening up entire neighbourhoods and communities to youngsters, and is reshaping traveler behaviour."</p><p>The report was complied by YouGov in November 2025 and surveyed 1,102 Gen Z (aged 18-28) respondents across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Guwahati.</p>