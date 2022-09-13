'The White Lotus' wins Emmy for best limited series

The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.
Lotus defeated Dopesick, a look at the US opioid crisis; The Dropout, about the Theranos fraud; Pam and Tommy, about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and Inventing Anna, inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope