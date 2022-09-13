'The White Lotus' wins Emmy for best limited series

'The White Lotus' wins Emmy for best limited series

Lotus defeated 'Dopesick', 'The Dropout', 'Pam and Tommy' and 'Inventing Anna'

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 13 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 10:45 ist
(L-R) Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Connie Britton winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The White Lotus", pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo

The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.

Lotus defeated Dopesick, a look at the US opioid crisis; The Dropout, about the Theranos fraud; Pam and Tommy, about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and Inventing Anna, inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.

Emmys 2022
Entertainment News

