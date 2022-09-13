'The White Lotus' wins Emmy for best limited series

The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.

Lotus defeated Dopesick, a look at the US opioid crisis; The Dropout, about the Theranos fraud; Pam and Tommy, about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and Inventing Anna, inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.