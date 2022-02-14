Thrillers are challenging as you can't reveal more than expected: Sonalee Kulkarni on 'Bestseller'

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who will soon be seen alongside Mithun Chakraborty in the thriller Bestseller, says that this is a challenging genre as one needs to pique the curiosity of viewers without revealing too much. She adds that she enjoyed working on the Amazon Prime Video-backed series as it features complex characters and a unique concept. Praising the Disco Dancer hero she revealed that he is a 'delight to work with' because of his supportive nature.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you give the nod to Bestseller?

I was drawn to the script and the concept. It is a crazy thriller and marks my first outing in this space. The characters have a lot of complexities.

How did you prepare for the part?

The brief was that she expresses through her eyes. I was asked to not try any dabangiri as we wanted to keep things very natural. In fact, Mithun sir and I didn't even rehearse much.

What are the challenges associated with acting in a thriller?

The challenge here is to ensure that you do not give out more than expected. The mystery needs to be kept alive. Then, of course, the foundation is the key.

As an actor, do you find any differences between a web series and a film?

The fundamental grammar is the same. That said, we shoot longer durations in OTT to create more content. There is more scope to explore the characters

How was the experience of working with Mithun and Shruti Haasan?

Shruti is a sweet person who has evolved into an intelligent woman. She is able to express herself beautifully on the screen. I, however, have more scenes with Mithun Da as the story is about the journey of our characters. My character has heard a lot about the one played by him and then they work together. So, to answer the question, it was a delight to work with him. He is a thorough professional and a supportive co-star. We connected instantly as we are dancers at heart.

What type of roles do you want to do going forward?

I want people to expect the unexpected from me. That is what excites us as actors.