Throwback: Here's why Hariprriya was not chosen for Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party'

Popular actor Rakshit Shetty became the talk of the town when he delivered a stellar performance in the Rishab Shetty-directed Ricky (2014), which marked his first collaboration with Hariprriya. Shortly thereafter, he reunited with the filmmaker for a youth-centric romantic film Kirik Party, touted as a tribute to student life. Many expected the Jai Simha actress to be a part of the project but this did not happen, which ruffled a few feathers.

While interacting with the media during the promotions of Ricky, Rakshit had said that the film needed a new heroine and a fresh pair, which made it difficult for them to cast Hariprriya. He had added that she had other films in her kitty.

Kirik Party was ultimately made with Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde as the leading ladies and emerged as a runaway hit. It clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience for a variety of reasons, which worked in its favour. The movie was subsequently remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party, with Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead. The Tollywood version, however, did not do as well as expected.

Coming back to Rakshit, he was last seen in the adventure-comedy Avane Srimannarayana, which clicked with the target audience. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited 777 Charlie, featuring him in a new avatar. The film has piqued the curiosity with its gripping teaser, which might help it hit the right notes at the box office. He also has Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, helmed by Hemanth Rao, in his kitty. He will also be reuniting with Rishab for Kirik Party 2 after wrapping up his current projects.

Rishab had recently told DH that it will take at least two years for the sequel to hit screens.

"Rakshit has announced the sequel and we will be beginning work on the same after our current projects. Kirik Party 2 will happen in about two years," he had said.

All in all, Rakshit fans have plenty to look forward to.