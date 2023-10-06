Tiger 3: Salman Khan reveals what to expect from the film ahead of trailer launch

Salman said he was a child on the set looking at the massive action scenes that were elaborately planned for him to shoot.

Sharing his experience with YRF, Salman said, “People have seen Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and other films from the YRF Spy Universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option.”

He says, “The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film.”