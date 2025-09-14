<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff visited cancer-battling children dressed up as a superhero character from his film <em>A Flying Jatt</em>.</p><p>The 35-year-old shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday. It featured Shroff interacting with children at an event in association with Cancer Patients Aids Association.</p><p>During the event, he offered roses and bag packs to the children and clicked pictures with them.</p><p>"Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids. Happy rose day from afj," Shroff wrote in the caption of the post.</p>.<p>Remo D'Souza, director and writer of the 2016 film, reacted to the post in a comment.</p><p>"This is so beautiful, these little ones are the reason we made this film, and look at the love for you," he wrote.</p><p>The superhero film followed Aman Dhillon, played by Shroff, who gains superpowers from a divine tree. The film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez as the hero's love interest and Nathan Jones as the antagonist.</p><p>Shroff's latest work is <em>Baaghi 4</em>, which released on September 5. Directed by A Harsha, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.</p>