Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tiger Shroff back in his 'A Flying Jatt' costume for cancer patients

The 35-year-old shared a video on his Instagram handle which featured Shroff interacting with children at an event in association with Cancer Patients Aids Association.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 10:10 IST
Entertainment NewsCancerTiger ShroffTrendingcancer patients

Follow us on :

Follow Us