Todd Phillips shares Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix photos from 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Los Angeles: Director Todd Phillips has shared the first look of actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the stars of his upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux, on his Instagram.

The filmmaker, who is returning with the sequel to his 2019 hit, shared the three images from the movie on the Valentine's Day.

In the first picture, Gaga and Phoenix's Joker are standing together, while the second one shows them gazing lovingly at each other and in the third photograph, they are dancing on the terrace.

"Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.," Phillips captioned the pictures.