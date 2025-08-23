<p>Mangaluru: An impromptu inspection by the Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dakshina%20Kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has revealed serious irregularities in food, facilities and fund utilisation.</p><p>The inspection, led by DySP Dr Gana P Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J and Ravi Pawar, found unhygienic conditions in the kitchen, worm-infested rice, and use of substandard oil. The hostel also lacked a stock register. At the time, 33 students were residing there.</p><p>Officials noted that athletes staying in the hostel were not being served nutritious meals. With limited dining space, boys and girls ate together in one corner of the hall. Parents had to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year despite government funds being allocated, and the shoes distributed under the grant were of such poor quality that they wore out within weeks.</p>.Case filed after activists obstruct police during Mahesh Shetty’s arrest.<p>Accommodation too was inadequate, with five students squeezed into a single room. Parents also had to bear travel expenses for sporting events, suggesting misuse of government grants.</p><p>The team found no telephone facilities for students, non-functional computers, and no provision for academic support despite frequent absences from class due to sports commitments. Records showed no arrangements for counselling or regular health check-ups.</p><p>The Lokayukta noted that despite their offices being located just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports had never inspected the hostel. Irregularities were also found in food supply contracts, stock verification and tender renewal.</p><p>Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra said a detailed report will be submitted for further action.</p>