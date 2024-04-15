Tom Cruise gifted 'War of the Worlds' co-star Dakota Fanning her first cell phone on 11th birthday

New York: Actor Dakota Fanning says she got her first mobile phone as a gift from her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise when she turned 11.

In a recent interview for Harper's Bazaar, Fanning and Andrew Scott, her co-star on Netflix's series Ripley, played a quiz and one of the questions was “Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?” In his response, Scott said, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise.”

Fanning confirmed Cruise gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday while they were filming 2005's War of the Worlds.