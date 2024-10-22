Home
Tom Holland joins Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next film

Insiders say Holland will juggle this project along with Spider-Man 4 and a potential cameo in Avengers: Doomsday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:35 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 06:35 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodTom HollandMatt DamonChristopher Nolan

