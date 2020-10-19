Took up ‘Poison 2’ to expand footprint in the web space, says actor Asmita Sood

Actor Asmita Sood says that she took up Zee5’s latest web series Poison 2 to expand her footprint in the web space. She adds that the thriller is completely different from anything she has done in the past and features more twists and turns than the first part of the franchise.

In an e-mail interview with DH, The Victory 2 star also opened up on nepotism in the entertainment industry and said that talented actors get their due even if they are outsiders with no connection.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Poison 2?

Poison 2 has a great storyline and a fresh/interesting cast. I looked at it as an opportunity to grow (improve) my footprint in the webspace. My character is completely different from what I did in Dil Hi Toh Hai. Poison is a super hit franchise and this season has more action/deceit than the first part.

How did you prepare for your role in Poison 2?

We had a few sittings with the director Vishal Pandya and the creative team to understand the character and the mood of the show. I also watched Poison to get an idea about the DNA of the web series.

What is the difference between working in a web series and acting in a film?

OTT and films are quite similar as far as an actor is concerned as these aren’t long term commitments (unlike TV). The reach, however, is completely different.

Films offer a superlative and uninterrupted viewing experience in theatres. On the other hand, OTT gives a global reach to good content. I am sure that the synergy between these platforms will redefine the way we consume content and we will see the emergence of a collaborative ecosystem

In what way has the Covid-19 pandemic affected your life?

The pandemic has rocked (adversely affected) everyone’s life in many ways. I spent the lockdown period at my hometown in Shimla till the restrictions were lifted. Coming to Mumbai (a red zone) from Shimla (a green zone) in mid-July was frightening. My parents were concerned amidst all the reports of Mumbai being a Covid-19 hotspot. However, it was the call of duty for me,.

The first few days were difficult and different. There were few people on the sets and everything/everyone looked frighteningly different due to face masks and PPE kits.

It took us a few days to adjust to the new normal and for the old camaraderie to rekindle amid social distancing norms.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I believe the acting bug bit me when I finished the shooting of the first film, which was in Telugu. I always wanted to be in modelling - acting was never a part of my plans. I did my first film just with the intent of giving it a shot.

However, the love I received from the audience after the release, gave me a high (and encouraged her to take up acting full time)

What is your take on the nepotism in Bollywood debate?

Genuine talent gets sidelined (for favours) many times. This, however, is the case in any business. If one is the owner of a multi-million dollar company, wouldn’t one want their child to carry forward the legacy instead of someone outside of the family? I accept that nepotism gives the first chance, but if the person is not hardworking or talented, then the audience rejects them in the long run. On the other hand, if you are talented you will get your due even if you are not a star kid.

You are a popular name in Kannada and Telugu movies. Any plans of acting in Hindi films?

I would love to act in Hindi films. I believe the days when actors used to choose content based on the language are passé (a thing of the past). I would love to be a part of good content in any language. In fact, the rise of OTT platforms has been a catalyst in blurring the boundaries of language and geography.