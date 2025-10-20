Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

AI-led services fuel strong deal momentum for Indian IT majors in Q2

Infosys, which recently won a contract worth over Rs 14,100 crore from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), will use AI-driven tools to streamline workforce planning of the NHS.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 19:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 19:12 IST
Business NewsAIIT Sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us