<p>With each passing day, the craze for <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> is increasing day by day; the movie is scheduled to release on 19th March 2026 and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. The makers dropped a sweet surprise ahead of the New Year festivities by dropping the first look of lady superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nayanthara">Nayanthara</a>. Introducing her as Ganga, the makers released her striking first-look poster.</p><p>Looking stunning, lethal and formidable, the first look positions Nayanthara as a defining force within the universe of Rocking star Yash's most ambitious project yet. With <em>Toxic</em>, Nayanthara enters into darker territory – one that amplifies her innate presence while revealing a version of her that feels startlingly new.</p><p>As Ganga, her presence is intriguing, oozing a bold confidence mirroring the movie's ambitious scope. In the poster, she appears both graceful and fierce, posing in an elegant thigh-high slit dress while brandishing a gun. Set against the opulence of a grand casino entrance, the lavish, high-stakes setting frames Ganga as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots. </p><p>After redefining box-office history with <em>KGF: Chapter 2</em>, Yash returns to the big screen with <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em>, a project that has been generating extraordinary anticipation across industries. With each reveal, the film continues to signal a bold departure from convention.</p><p>Earlier, Kiara Advani ignited a firestorm of anticipation with her unveiling as Nadia, ethereal yet melancholy, whose elegance and glamour barely conceal the scars. Following Kiara's first look, Huma Qureshi's dramatic reveal as the enigmatic Elizabeth deepened the mystery, leaving audiences intrigued with her never-seen-before old-world, Gothic glamour. </p><p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> is co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. The makers are also planning dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic</em> is slated to release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.</p>