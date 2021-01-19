Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah team up for whodunit 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced his next film "Maarrich", which will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the film's set.

In the first photo, the actor is seen dressed as a policemen, while in the other one, he is standing next to Shah, who is playing a priest in the movie.

Kapoor said he is thrilled to be part of "Maarrich" as his role in the movie challenges him as an actor.

"Almost 20 years down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich. A departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor!

"Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long," he wrote.

Kapoor, who ventured into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmii", is also producing "Maarrich".

Described as a whodunit, the movie is being directed by Dhruv Lather, who previously made 2016 film "Kal Hamara Hai".

"Maarrich" also stars Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma and Rahul Dev.