<p>Mathura (UP): Two policemen have been suspended here for allegedly honey-trapping a farmer and extorting money from a farmer who received a substantial amount of money by selling his land, a senior officer said on Friday.</p>.<p>The cops were allegedly working with a village pradhan to extort money from the farmer.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said Jagdish, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmer">farmer</a> from Agra, had recently sold his land.</p>.<p>The farmer alleged that he was called to a room where he was filmed with a woman. Subsequently, Sub-Inspector Kapil and constable Rakesh took him to a police post while his car was allegedly kept at the pradhan's house.</p>.<p>Village pradhan, Khubi Ram, is a history-sheeter, police said.</p><p>Circle Officer (Refinery) Anil Kumar Kaparwan said the complainant alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 1 lakh and was released only after the accused kept his car in their custody, purportedly to be returned after the payment of the remaining amount.</p>.<p>Following a preliminary inquiry, a case has been registered against the village pradhan, the woman involved, the SI who was also the police post in-charge and the constable, the SSP said.</p>.<p>"The two policemen have been suspended and departmental proceedings have been initiated against them. Teams have been formed to arrest the other accused," Kumar said. </p>