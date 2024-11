'...Twade gaane japne!': Coca-Cola reacts after Diljit Dosanjh replaces 'alcohol' with 'Coke' at Hyderabad concert

Sharing a video on his Instagram, Dosanjh's team proudly showed off the singer's improv skills where he used the phrase - 'Dooja kamm Coke de aa datt pattne', instead of the original - 'Dooja kamm bottlaan de datt pattne', from the song 'Pehle Lalkare'.