'Two Distant Strangers' short film review: A hard-hitting drama

Director: Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe



Cast: Joey Badass and Andrew Howard

Two Distant Strangers is a gripping and chilling short film that hits the right notes due to its hard-hitting storyline. It revolves around a young man who is forced to relive a painful incident over and over again. The plot deals with the sensitive issue of police brutality, which has garnered a fair deal of attention due to the George Floyd incident.



Two Distant Strangers has sci-fi elements and uses them rather well to highlight the core issue. It superficially may remind the viewer of Black Mirror but it is completely different from the series. Unlike the dystopian anthology, Two Distinct Strangers is set in current times, which makes it all the more engaging.

The short film reaches its potential as the execution is as effective as anything can be. The opening sequences give us a look at the reliable life of the 'hero'. Things subsequently go from pleasant to disturbing in no time, which bears testimony to the narrative's organic intensity. The key moment, which forms the backbone of Two Distant Strangers, has been executed as realistically as possible and is not meant for the faint-hearted.



The scenes involving a conversation between the protagonist and his 'tormentor' are thought-provoking and casual at the same time. Two Distant Strangers ends with a tribute to victims of police violence, which makes it more than just a film.



Joey Badass makes an impact with his effortless performance. His body language and realistic expressions are quite relatable, making it easier for fans to connect with the short film.



Andrew Howard supports Joey reasonably well. His dialogue delivery and cold expressions add a new dimension to the character especially in the closing minutes of Two Distant Strangers.



Zaria Simone does not really get much scope in the grand scheme of things, which is a bit disappointing. The technical aspects are up to the mark.

Two Distant Strangers is one of the five shorts nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards. It is available on BookMyShow Stream in collaboration with ShortsTV